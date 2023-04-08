Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $203.59. 280,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,622. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

