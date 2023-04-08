Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

