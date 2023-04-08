Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.95. 1,756,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

