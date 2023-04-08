Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.97 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,435,753,515 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.