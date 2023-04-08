Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $645,960.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.