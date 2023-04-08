Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $645,960.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

About Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

