Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $8.47 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $331,599.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00322832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00565761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00444820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,489,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.