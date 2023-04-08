Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $134,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.66. 912,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

