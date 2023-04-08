VirtualMeta Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.01 million and $32,885.29 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00347182 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,556.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

