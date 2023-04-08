W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

