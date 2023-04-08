W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.66. 318,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,231. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

