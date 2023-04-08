Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.56

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 1247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.95 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

