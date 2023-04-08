Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $385.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WAT opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.11. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

