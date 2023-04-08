Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.40. 452,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 132,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
