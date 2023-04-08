Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $118.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

