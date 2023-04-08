Wells Fargo & Company Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $180.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.96. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.