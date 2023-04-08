Wells Fargo & Company Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

