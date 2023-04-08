Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $24.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.