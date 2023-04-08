Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 533 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.65. 1,848,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.08 and its 200-day moving average is $405.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

