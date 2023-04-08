Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,258,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 522,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.