Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,219 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,357 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,617.35, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

