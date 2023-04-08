Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 0.9%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFSTF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.