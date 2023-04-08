Wharf (Holdings) Limited (WARFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Wharf Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Wharf has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

