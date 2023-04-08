WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $284.35 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.35 million and approximately $17.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02858551 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

