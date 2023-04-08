WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.36 million and approximately $17.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02858551 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

