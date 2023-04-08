Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.