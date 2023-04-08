Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. 3,170,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

