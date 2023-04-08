Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

