Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. 2,552,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.