Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

