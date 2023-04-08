Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.35. 28,155,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,965,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

