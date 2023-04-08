Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.