Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $79.40. 602,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,551. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.