Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $103.43. 1,669,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.