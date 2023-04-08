Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $627.01 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $627.01 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.40 or 0.00137508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

