ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.31. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 34,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on ZIVO Bioscience from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

