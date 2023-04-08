ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.31. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 34,550 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on ZIVO Bioscience from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
