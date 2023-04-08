Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

