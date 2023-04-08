Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.