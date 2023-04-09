1,099 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,433. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

