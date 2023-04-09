121,574 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

