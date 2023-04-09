1,256 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of OEF opened at $187.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.39. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.97.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
