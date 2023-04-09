1,496 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,331. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

