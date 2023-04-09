2,514 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.