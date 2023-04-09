35,954 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Juniper Networks accounts for about 0.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $37.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

