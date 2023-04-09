362 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

