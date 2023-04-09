51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.