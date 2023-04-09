51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
