6,051 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.60. 381,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,268. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.