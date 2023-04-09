6,303 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBR stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.