6,834 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,008,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,499,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

