8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $6.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

8X8 Stock Up 2.6 %

8X8 stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.20 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $198,814. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

