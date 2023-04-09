A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19,725.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
AMKBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
