Account Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Account Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,534 shares during the quarter. LumiraDx makes up approximately 0.1% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in LumiraDx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,600,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in LumiraDx by 297.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,616 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. LumiraDx Limited has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

